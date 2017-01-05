版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Chimerix makes management changes

Jan 6 Chimerix Inc

* Chimerix appoints Randall Lanier, PHD as chief science officer, and Roy W. Ware, PHD, MBA as chief manufacturing and technology officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
