BRIEF-Helen of Troy Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.07

UPDATE 2-Ford names new heads for N America, Europe, Asia
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
Jan 5 Helen Of Troy Ltd :
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.37
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $6.20 to $6.50
* Q3 revenue $444.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $447.2 million
* Helen of troy limited reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.72 to $4.92
* Co's outlook assumes that "severity of cough/cold/flu season will remain below historical averages"
* Co's sales outlook now includes expected fiscal year 2017 net sales revenue for health & home segment in line with prior year
* Helen of troy -diluted eps outlook is based on an estimated weighted average shares outstanding and an expected effective tax rate of 10% to 12% for full fiscal year 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.10, revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said global growth was accelerating and that corporate earnings were keeping pace with higher stock prices.
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska