BRIEF-Helen of Troy Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.07

Jan 5 Helen Of Troy Ltd :

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.37

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $6.20 to $6.50

* Q3 revenue $444.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $447.2 million

* Helen of troy limited reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.72 to $4.92

* Co's outlook assumes that "severity of cough/cold/flu season will remain below historical averages"

* Co's sales outlook now includes expected fiscal year 2017 net sales revenue for health & home segment in line with prior year

* Helen of troy -diluted eps outlook is based on an estimated weighted average shares outstanding and an expected effective tax rate of 10% to 12% for full fiscal year 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.10, revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S