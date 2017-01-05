版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-AEHR Test Systems Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

Jan 6 Aehr Test Systems

* AEHR test systems reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q2 sales $4.2 million versus $4.6 million

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐