BRIEF-Zogenix announces CFO transition

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
Jan 5 Zogenix Inc :
* Zogenix announces CFO transition
* Zogenix Inc - Ann D. Rhoads, executive vice president, chief financial officer, treasurer and secretary, will depart Zogenix
* Zogenix Inc - Michael P. Smith has been appointed to fill position as CFO, effective January 16, 2017
* Zogenix Inc - Rhoads will continue to serve as Zogenix's chief financial officer through January 16, 2017
* Says recommends that shareholders vote for board's eight nominees
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock