BRIEF-Agree Realty says disposition guidance for 2017 is between $20 mln-$50 mln

UPDATE 2-Ford names new heads for N America, Europe, Asia
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
Jan 5 Agree Realty Corp :
* Agree realty announces record 2016 investment activity and provides 2017 guidance
* Agree Realty Corp - outlook for acquisition volume in 2017 is between $200 million and $225 million of retail net lease properties
* Agree Realty Corp - disposition guidance for 2017 is between $20 million and $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
May 25 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said global growth was accelerating and that corporate earnings were keeping pace with higher stock prices.
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska