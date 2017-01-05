版本:
BRIEF-Agree Realty says disposition guidance for 2017 is between $20 mln-$50 mln

Jan 5 Agree Realty Corp :

* Agree realty announces record 2016 investment activity and provides 2017 guidance

* Agree Realty Corp - outlook for acquisition volume in 2017 is between $200 million and $225 million of retail net lease properties

* Agree Realty Corp - disposition guidance for 2017 is between $20 million and $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
