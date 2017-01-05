BRIEF-Mirati Therapeutics provides update on Glesatinib, Sitravatinib clinical trials, pipeline programs

UPDATE 2-Ford names new heads for N America, Europe, Asia
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
Jan 5 Mirati Therapeutics Inc :
* Mirati Therapeutics provides update on glesatinib and sitravatinib clinical trials and pipeline programs
* Mirati therapeutics inc - early results from trial show clear evidence of tumor responses in NSCLC patients exhibiting ret fusion mutations
* Says expects to provide an additional update on glesatinib program in second half of 2017
* Says expects to provide an additional update on sitravatinib program in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
May 25 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said global growth was accelerating and that corporate earnings were keeping pace with higher stock prices.
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska