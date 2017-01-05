BRIEF-Mirati Therapeutics provides update on Glesatinib, Sitravatinib clinical trials, pipeline programs

Jan 5 Mirati Therapeutics Inc :

* Mirati Therapeutics provides update on glesatinib and sitravatinib clinical trials and pipeline programs

* Mirati therapeutics inc - early results from trial show clear evidence of tumor responses in NSCLC patients exhibiting ret fusion mutations

* Says expects to provide an additional update on glesatinib program in second half of 2017

* Says expects to provide an additional update on sitravatinib program in Q3 2017