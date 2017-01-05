BRIEF-Entellus Medical sees Q4 2016 revenue $21.5 mln - $21.7 mln

Jan 5 Entellus Medical Inc

* Entellus Medical announces management promotions and preliminary revenue for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Entellus Medical Inc - preliminary and unaudited revenue for full year 2016 is expected to be in range of $75.0 million to $75.2 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $21.5 million to $21.7 million

* Q4 revenue view $21.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S