BRIEF-Dollar Tree announces management changes

Jan 5 Dollar Tree Inc

* Dollar Tree, Inc announces management changes

* Dollar Tree- named Gary Philbin enterprise president of co; Duncan Mac Naughton named president and chief operating officer of Family Dollar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
