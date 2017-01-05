版本:
BRIEF-Griffon announces management changes

Jan 6 Griffon Corp

* Griffon announces the promotion of Michael A. Sarrica as senior vice president, operations and the appointment of Mark R. Traylor as president of the AMES Companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
