版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Grail plans to raise in excess of $1 bln in Series B funding

Jan 5 Illumina Inc

* Grail plans to raise in excess of $1 bln in Series B funding

* Grail intends to raise additional capital in Series B financing from other investors

* Illumina - Grail will use proceeds from Series B funding for continued development and validation of their blood-based test for cancer screening

* Grail will also use proceeds from Series B funding to repurchase a portion of Illumina's stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐