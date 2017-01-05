版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Franklin Covey Q1 loss per share $0.29

Jan 6 Franklin Covey Co

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin Covey reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.29

* Q1 revenue $39.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.9 million

* Reaffirms guidance for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
