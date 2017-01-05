版本:
2017年 1月 6日

BRIEF-Revance provides financial outlook for 2017

Jan 6 Revance Therapeutics Inc

* Revance provides clinical milestones and financial outlook for 2017

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - three clinical trials expected to report results in 2017

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - company also announced its unaudited December 31, 2016 cash and investments balance was $185 million

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - now expects its cash and investments to fund company into q3 of 2018

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - expects cash burn for 2017 to be in range of $102 to $112 million

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - expects 2017 gaap operating expense to be in range of $108 to $119 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
