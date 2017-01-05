版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Papa Murphy'sAnnounces senior management change

Jan 6 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc

* Papa Murphy'S Holdings, Inc. announces senior management change

* Says Jean Birch appointed interim ceo

* Appointment follows resignation of Ken Calwell as chief executive officer and director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐