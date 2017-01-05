版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Emblem Corp announces $10 mln special warrant bought deal financing

Jan 5 Emblem Corp

* Emblem Corp announces $10 million special warrant bought deal financing

* Emblem - entered into engagement letter pursuant to which underwriters have agreed to purchase 2.8 million special warrants of co at $3.63 per special warrant

* Company intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund planned expansion of its facility in Paris, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐