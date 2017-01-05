版本:
2017年 1月 6日

BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants promotes John Cappasola to president and chief brand officer

Jan 5 Del Taco Restaurants Inc

* Del Taco Restaurants, Inc promotes John Cappasola to president and chief brand officer

* Del Taco Restaurants - John Cappasola, has been promoted to president and chief brand officer effective today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
