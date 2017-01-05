BRIEF-Gap says Dec sales rose 3 percent to $2.07 billion

Jan 5 Gap Inc

* December sales rose 3 percent to $2.07 billion

* Gap Inc - net sales for five-week period ended December 31, 2016 Increased 3 percent to $2.07 billion

* Gap Inc - comparable sales for December 2016 were up 4 percent versus a 5 percent Decrease last year

* Gap Inc - holiday season sales "driven primarily by a positive customer response at Gap and Old Navy"

* Gap Inc - now expect full-year adjusted earnings per share to be modestly above high end of previous adjusted guidance range of $1.92

* December same store sales view down 0.7 percent - Thomson Reuters data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: