BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday posts Q2 adjusted loss $0.18/shr

UPDATE 2-Ford names new heads for N America, Europe, Asia
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
Jan 5 Ruby Tuesday Inc
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.63
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.18
* Q2 revenue $214.7 million
* Ruby Tuesday Inc qtrly same-restaurant sales declined 4.1 pct compared to a 0.8 pct increase in Q2 of prior fiscal year
* Ruby Tuesday Inc - on January 17, 2017, company will be rolling out its fresh new garden bar nationally across all Ruby Tuesday Restaurants
* Ruby Tuesday - in contract process to sell 25 properties with average expected net proceeds of $1.6 million per location under asset rationalization plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
May 25 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said global growth was accelerating and that corporate earnings were keeping pace with higher stock prices.
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska