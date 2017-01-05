版本:
BRIEF-Columbus Mckinnon gets approval for Stahl Cranesystems acquisition

Jan 6 Columbus Mckinnon Corp

* Columbus Mckinnon receives German Bundeskartellamt approval for Stahl Cranesystems acquisition

* Acquisition is now expected to close on or about January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
