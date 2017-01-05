版本:
BRIEF-Leidos awarded $202 mln task order subcontract

Jan 6 Leidos Holdings Inc

* Leidos awarded $202 million task order subcontract to support joint improvised threat defeat organization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
