BRIEF-Trecora Resources announces re-start of AMAK operations

UPDATE 2-Ford names new heads for N America, Europe, Asia
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
Jan 6 Trecora Resources
* Trecora Resources announces re-start of Amak operations
* Trecora Resources - Al Masane Al Kobra mining company zinc and copper plant, located in Saudi Arabia, restarted its processing operations on dec 16, 2016
* Trecora Resources - trecora is 33.4% owner of amak, a Saudi Arabian joint stock company
* Trecora Resources - exploration of new lease areas, which were licensed in late 2015, is scheduled to commence later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said global growth was accelerating and that corporate earnings were keeping pace with higher stock prices.
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska