BRIEF-Interface announces restructuring plan

UPDATE 2-Ford names new heads for N America, Europe, Asia
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
Jan 6 Interface Inc
* Interface announces restructuring plan
* Announced a new restructuring plan that will result in pre-tax restructuring charges in q4 of 2016 and q1 of 2017
* Interface inc - to exit specialty retail channel and will eventually close majority of its flor retail stores between january and end of april 2017
* Interface inc says expects to incur a pre-tax restructuring and asset impairment charge in q4 of 2016 of about $17-19 million, followed by additional charge in q1 of $7-9 million
* Will relocate flor's headquarters from chicago to interface's headquarters in atlanta
* Interface Inc - charges to include workforce reductions of about 70 flor team members, number of other employees in commercial business in americas, europe
* Planned charge in q1 of 2017 is primarily related to exit costs associated with flor retail stores
* Anticipated charges, which total approximately $25-27 million, are part of a continued effort to streamline costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said global growth was accelerating and that corporate earnings were keeping pace with higher stock prices.
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska