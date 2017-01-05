版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp appoints Mark Weld to board

Jan 6 Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp

* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp appoints Mark Weld to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
