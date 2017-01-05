版本:
BRIEF-MacroGenics' MGd006 granted orphan drug status for AML by FDA

Jan 5 Macrogenics Inc :

* Macrogenics' MGD006 granted orphan drug status for AML by fda

* Macrogenics Inc says retains full development and commercialization rights to mgd006 in U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea and India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
