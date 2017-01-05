版本:
BRIEF-MTS says William Bachrach, president of co's test business, to retire

Jan 5 MTS Systems Corp

* MTS announces executive leadership changes and reorganization of test business

* MTS Systems Corp says retirement of William Bachrach, president of MTS's test business, effective January 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
