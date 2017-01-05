版本:
BRIEF-Lennar prices $600 million of senior notes at 4.125 pct

Jan 5 Lennar Corp

* Lennar prices $600 million of senior notes at 4.125 pct

* Lennar Corp - priced an underwritten public offering of $600 million of 4.125 pct senior notes due 2022

* Lennar Corp - proceeds from offering are estimated to be approximately $596 million, after underwriting fees but before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
