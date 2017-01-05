版本:
BRIEF-Houston awards New Flyer contract for 100 Xcelsior buses

Jan 5 New Flyer Industries Inc

* Houston awards new flyer a contract for 100 Xcelsior buses

* Contract for new order of XD40's is valued at approximately $46.8 million

* Contract for new order of XD40's will be used to replace some of METRO's transit buses

* Delivery of new order of XD40's is planned for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
