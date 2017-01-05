版本:
中国
BRIEF-Manitok energy announces resignation of COO

Jan 6 Manitok Energy Inc

* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces resignation of chief operating officer and re-aligned management responsibilities

* Manitok Energy Inc.- Vouri will remain as a director on manitok's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
