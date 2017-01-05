版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日

BRIEF-Dex media announces revolving line of credit with Wells Fargo

Jan 6 Dex Media Inc

* Dex Media announces revolving line of credit with wells fargo and pnc

* Dex Media says retired $181 million of term debt on december 30, 2016, from proceeds of this transaction and existing cash

* Agreement with Wells Fargo and PNC for $150 million accounts receivable secured revolving facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
