BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments announces CEO resignation

Jan 6 Mainstreet Health Investments Inc

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. Announces ceo intends to resign for personal reasons

* Adlai Chester has advised company that he intends to resign as chief executive officer

* Chester has indicated his willingness to remain with company in an advisory capacity

* Board of directors will begin a process immediately to appoint a new CEO

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - terms of Adlai Chester's continued advisory role have yet to be agreed

* Chester to resign as chief executive officer of company for personal reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: