BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments announces CEO resignation

UPDATE 2-Ford names new heads for N America, Europe, Asia
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
Jan 6 Mainstreet Health Investments Inc
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. Announces ceo intends to resign for personal reasons
* Adlai Chester has advised company that he intends to resign as chief executive officer
* Chester has indicated his willingness to remain with company in an advisory capacity
* Board of directors will begin a process immediately to appoint a new CEO
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - terms of Adlai Chester's continued advisory role have yet to be agreed
* Chester to resign as chief executive officer of company for personal reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
May 25 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said global growth was accelerating and that corporate earnings were keeping pace with higher stock prices.
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska