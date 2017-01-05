版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 06:51 BJT

BRIEF-Senseonics Holdings sees FY 2016 revenue $300,000

Jan 5 Senseonics Holdings Inc

* Senseonics holdings, inc. Reports preliminary results for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and issues 2017 guidance

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $300,000

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $6.0 million to $7.0 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $300,000

* Fy2017 revenue view $6.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐