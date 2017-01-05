版本:
BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments says CEO intends to resign for personal reasons

Jan 5 Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :

* Mainstreet health investments inc. Announces ceo intends to resign for personal reasons

* Mainstreet health investments inc - Adlai Chester has advised company that he intends to resign as chief executive officer

* Mainstreet health investments inc says terms of Chester's continued advisory role have yet to be agreed

* Mainstreet health investments inc says board of directors will begin a process immediately to appoint a new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
