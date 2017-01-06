版本:
BRIEF-Summit Materials prices common stock offering

Jan 6 Summit Materials Inc

* Summit Materials prices common stock offering

* Summit Materials - pricing of previously announced offering of 10,000,000 shares of its class a common stock at a price to public of $24.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
