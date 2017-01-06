BRIEF-Azz Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.70

Jan 6 Azz Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.70
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters
* Azz inc. Reports financial results for the third quarter
of fiscal year 2017
* Q3 revenue $227.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $245.4
million
* Backlog at end of q3 of fiscal 2017 increased 7.1% to
$347.3 million
* Azz inc - incoming orders for quarter were $221.9 million
while shipments for quarter totaled $227.5 million
* Ceo tom ferguson says "our overall q3 financial
performance was disappointing"
* Azz inc ceo tom ferguson - "we continued to feel effects
of depressed markets in oil and gas, petrochemical, and solar
for our galvanizing segment"
* Azz inc ceo says "experienced lower than expected refinery
turnarounds and maintenance in our energy segment during
quarter"
* Expects north american galvanizing market to continue to
be challenging near term
* Azz inc - expects market conditions for galvanizing
business to begin to improve in h2 2018
* Azz inc - continuing to negotiate with westinghouse
electric co about sale of nuclear logistics llc business; a
close date not yet determined
