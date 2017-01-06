BRIEF-Eldorado announces preliminary 2016 results

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 6 Eldorado Gold Corp :
* Eldorado announces preliminary 2016 operational results and 2017 guidance
* Eldorado Gold Corp - 2017 expected gold production of 365,000-400,000 ounces
* Eldorado Gold Corp - 2017 all-in sustaining cash costs expected to remain low at $845-875 per ounce
* Sees sustaining capital for gold mining operations in 2017 is estimated to be approximately $100 million
* Sees 2017 expected capital expendituresof $425 million considerably lower than september 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.