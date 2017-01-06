版本:
BRIEF-Eldorado announces preliminary 2016 results

Jan 6 Eldorado Gold Corp :

* Eldorado announces preliminary 2016 operational results and 2017 guidance

* Eldorado Gold Corp - 2017 expected gold production of 365,000-400,000 ounces

* Eldorado Gold Corp - 2017 all-in sustaining cash costs expected to remain low at $845-875 per ounce

* Sees sustaining capital for gold mining operations in 2017 is estimated to be approximately $100 million

* Sees 2017 expected capital expendituresof $425 million considerably lower than september 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
