版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group PJC reports Q3 EPS c$0.28

Jan 6 Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.28

* Revenues increased by 1.9 pct to $763.7 million for Q3 of fiscal year 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share c$0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.28, revenue view c$755.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐