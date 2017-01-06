BRIEF-Wave Life Sciences says three lead neurology programs to enter clinic in 2017

BRIEF-CSRA says unit awarded a five-year, $266 mln EPA contract
* Subsidiary, SRA International, Inc., has been awarded a five-year, $266 million contract
Jan 6 Wave Life Sciences Ltd
* Wave Life Sciences 2017 pipeline update
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - three lead neurology programs to enter clinic in 2017
* Wave Life Sciences - intends to refile investigational new drug application for WVE-120101 (SNP-1) in first half of 2017
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - remains on track to file a clinical trial application (CTA) in Europe in first half of 2017
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - intends to file its ind for WVE-120102 (SNP-2) in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said Roy Gori, head of its Asia division, would succeed company veteran Donald Guloien as its chief executive officer.
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider