公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 7日 星期六

BRIEF-MX Gold Corp. intends to undertake private placement

Jan 6 Mx Gold Corp

* MX Gold Corp. announces private placement

* Intends to undertake a private placement financing of up to 20.8 million units (each, a "unit") at a price of $0.125 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
