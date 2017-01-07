BRIEF-Western digital announced commencement of an exchange offer for all of outstanding 10.500% senior notes due 2024

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 6 Western Digital Corp
* Western digital corporation commences registered exchange offer for its 10.500% senior notes due 2024
* Announced commencement of an exchange offer for all of outstanding 10.500% senior notes due 2024
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina