版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 7日 星期六 09:38 BJT

BRIEF-Western digital announced commencement of an exchange offer for all of outstanding 10.500% senior notes due 2024

Jan 6 Western Digital Corp

* Western digital corporation commences registered exchange offer for its 10.500% senior notes due 2024

* Announced commencement of an exchange offer for all of outstanding 10.500% senior notes due 2024

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐