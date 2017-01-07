版本:
BRIEF-Seven Generations provides 2016 operational update

Jan 6 Seven Generations Energy Ltd

* Seven generations provides 2016 operational update

* Invested less than $1 billion in its 2016 capital program, compared to company's forecast of $1.05 to $1.1 billion

* Expected 2016 average production of about 117,500 boe/d, compared to 2016 production guidance of 120,000 to 125,000 boe/d

* "Confirm 2017 capital program, which is expected to increase production by more than 50 percent this year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
