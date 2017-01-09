BRIEF-Commercial Metals Company reports Q1 earnings per share $0.05

Jan 9 Commercial Metals Co -
* Commercial Metals Company reports first quarter earnings
from continuing operations per share of $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Several indicators point to potential improvements in
market conditions during our fiscal 2017
* Commercial Metals - Change in political leadership after
U.S. Elections may result in more favorable business conditions
in "medium and long terms"
* Ferrous scrap pricing improved during November and
December
* Commercial Metals - potential changes in regulatory
environment related to trade, taxes, infrastructure spending
"may bode well for domestic steel industry"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: