BRIEF-Harmony Merger Corp. and Mundomedia agree to combine

Jan 9 Harmony Merger Corp :
* Harmony Merger Corp. And mundomedia agree to combine
* Harmony Merger Corp - current shareholders of mundo will
receive $111.5 million of new mundo common shares
* Harmony Merger Corp - entered into a plan of
reorganization whereby mundo will become a publicly listed
company through a combination with harmony
* Harmony Merger Corp - current shareholders of mundo will
also receive $25.0 million in cash
* Harmony Merger Corp - current shareholders of mundo may
also receive up to an additional $28.5 million in new mundo
stock
* Following transaction, board of directors of new mundo
will consist of seven members
