公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 9日 星期一 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Harmony Merger Corp. and Mundomedia agree to combine

Jan 9 Harmony Merger Corp :

* Harmony Merger Corp. And mundomedia agree to combine

* Harmony Merger Corp - current shareholders of mundo will receive $111.5 million of new mundo common shares

* Harmony Merger Corp - entered into a plan of reorganization whereby mundo will become a publicly listed company through a combination with harmony

* Harmony Merger Corp - current shareholders of mundo will also receive $25.0 million in cash

* Harmony Merger Corp - current shareholders of mundo may also receive up to an additional $28.5 million in new mundo stock

* Following transaction, board of directors of new mundo will consist of seven members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
