BRIEF-Lipocine receives FDA guidance on the phase 3 program for LPCN 1107

Jan 9 Lipocine Inc
* Lipocine receives FDA guidance on the phase 3 program for
LPCN 1107, an oral alternative for the prevention of preterm
birth
* FDA agreed to randomized, open-label, two-arm clinical
study to include a LPCN 1107 arm and comparator im arm with
treatment up to 23 weeks
* Plans to submit LPCN 1107 phase 3 protocol to FDA via a
special protocol assessment in first half of 2017
* FDA confirmed use of surrogate primary endpoint focusing
rate of delivery less than 37 weeks gestation rather than
clinical infant outcomes
* FDA acknowledged that use of gestational age endpoint
would likely lead to subpart h approval as opposed to full
approval
* FDA recommended a non-inferiority study margin of 7 pct
with interim analyses
