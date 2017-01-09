版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 9日 星期一 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-Ollie's Bargain Outlet sees FY total net sales of about $888 mln

Jan 9 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc :

* Ollie'S Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc reports strong holiday sales and raises full year outlook

* Ollie's Bargain Outlet - for nine-week period ended December 31, 2016, total sales increased 16.3%, with a comparable store sales increase of 1.9%.

* Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc - estimates comparable store sales growth of approximately 3.0% for fiscal year ending January 28, 2017

* Sees FY total net sales of approximately $888 million

* Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc - estimates net income per diluted share (GAAP) of approximately $0.93 for fiscal year ending January 28, 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $884.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐