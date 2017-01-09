BRIEF-Ollie's Bargain Outlet sees FY total net sales of about $888 mln

Jan 9 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc
:
* Ollie'S Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc reports strong holiday
sales and raises full year outlook
* Ollie's Bargain Outlet - for nine-week period ended
December 31, 2016, total sales increased 16.3%, with a
comparable store sales increase of 1.9%.
* Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc - estimates comparable
store sales growth of approximately 3.0% for fiscal year ending
January 28, 2017
* Sees FY total net sales of approximately $888 million
* Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc - estimates net income
per diluted share (GAAP) of approximately $0.93 for fiscal year
ending January 28, 2017
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $884.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
