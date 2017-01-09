版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 00:50 BJT

BRIEF-Denny's Corp reports preliminary financial results for Q4 and FY 2016

Jan 9 Dennys Corp -

* Denny's corporation releases preliminary financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Sees Denny's Q4 domestic system-wide same-store sales increased 0.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐