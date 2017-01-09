BRIEF-Takeda to acquire Ariad Pharmaceuticals

Jan 9 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc - Deal for $24.00 per share in
cash, or an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion
* Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc - Deal accretive to Takeda's
underlying core earnings by FY2018 and generates immediate and
long-term revenue growth
* Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc - Transaction has been approved
unanimously by boards of directors of both companies
* Takeda to acquire Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
* Ariad Pharma - Calendar year 2016 revenue guidance for
iclusig of $170-180 million, and Takeda expects significant
long-term revenue potential from two lead assets
* Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc - Transaction will be funded by
up to $4.0 billion of new debt and remainder from existing cash
* Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc - Transaction has no impact on
Takeda's dividend policy.
* Ariad - Expected that acquisition of ariad will be
accretive to Takeda's underlying core earnings by FY2018 and
broadly neutral in FY2017
* Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc - At this stage we expect
minimal impact on underlying revenue and underlying core
earnings from deal
* Ariad Pharmaceuticals - Expect to incur transition and
integration expenses with respect to deal; expenses are not
material to current year result
* Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc - Sarissa Capital, holder of
6.6% of Ariad's common shares agreed to tender shares to Takeda
pursuant to offer
* Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc - Each of members of Ariad's
board of directors have agreed to tender their shares to Takeda
pursuant to offer
