BRIEF-Five Below sees Q4 sales $386 million to $388 million

Jan 9 Five Below Inc :

* Five Below Inc announces holiday sales results for quarter-to-date through January 7, 2017; updates fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 guidance

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.28 to $1.29

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.88 to $0.89

* Sees Q4 sales $386 million to $388 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 20 percent

* Sees FY 2016 sales $998 million to $1.0 billion

* Sees Q4 sales up 18 to 19 percent

* Five Below Inc sees comparable sales increase of approximately 2% for full year fiscal 2016

* Five Below Inc- comparable sales for holiday period increased by 0.5%

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $393.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: