BRIEF-Luminex announces preliminary revenue for Q4 2016

Jan 9 Luminex Corp

* Luminex announces preliminary revenue for fourth quarter 2016 and issues 2017 revenue guidance; to present at 35th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $72 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $295 million to $305 million

* Q4 revenue rose 32 percent to $9.0 million

* Q4 revenue view $70.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conducted reorganization in December of 2016 to both facilitate integration of nanosphere and to better focus on core business

* Restructuring included headcount reduction of over 50 employees, reallocation of responsibilities within research and development organization

* To recognize charge of about $2.5 million in Q4 of 2016 in conjunction with reorganization, expects total annualized savings of about $9 million