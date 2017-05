Jan 9 Gevo Inc

* Gevo provides luverne plant update

* Gevo - on dec 21, 2016, luverne plant was taken offline to perform unplanned necessary repairs and maintenance on certain components of plant

* Luverne plant remains offline at this time, as gevo has decided to make further upgrades to rto while it is down

* Gevo expects plant to be back online in next two weeks.