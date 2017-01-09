版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund announces C$400 mln bought deal financing

Jan 9 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund :

* Chemtrade logistics income fund announces C$400 million bought deal financing

* As per financing agreement, underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 21.8 million subscription receipts

* Net proceeds of offering to be used to partially fund Chemtrade's previously announced acquisition of Canexus Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
