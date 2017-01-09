BRIEF-Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund announces C$400 mln bought deal financing

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund :
* Chemtrade logistics income fund announces C$400 million bought deal financing
* As per financing agreement, underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 21.8 million subscription receipts
* Net proceeds of offering to be used to partially fund Chemtrade's previously announced acquisition of Canexus Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.