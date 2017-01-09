版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-Tanager Energy names John Asel as interim CFO

Jan 9 Tanager Energy Inc :

* Tanager Energy announces appointment of new interim CFO

* Says John Asel appointed interim CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
